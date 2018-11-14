A meeting aiming to raise awareness of the responsible use of antibiotics was held by the health ministry at the Medical University of Hanoi on November 13. (Photo: VNA)

- A meeting entitled “Antibiotics: Responsible use” was held at the Hanoi Medical University on November 13 to raise awareness of the issue amongst future doctors and nurses.The activity was part of the United Nations’ World Antibiotic Awareness Week starting November 12 with the theme “handle antibiotics with care,” especially regarding infections in livestock, aquaculture and agriculture production.A large number of policymakers, medical experts, lecturers and students and representatives of international organisations attended the event.Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Viet Tien said that due to the rampant usage of antibiotics in both humans and animals, antibiotic resistance has become “one of the biggest challenges” to the global population and development.Antibiotic resistance has undermined several advancements made in medicines and treatment, Tien said, adding that organ transplantation, surgeries and chemotherapy would pose even more risks to patients without effective antibiotics to prevent and treat infections.According to the deputy minister, collective efforts are needed or humanity would revert to the dark days of “pre-antibiotic era.”The health ministry asked that people only use antibiotics when prescribed by licensed doctors and physicians, follow doctors’ guidelines and never share their antibiotics with other people.Pharmacies have been asked not to sell antibiotics without prescriptions, to provide quality antibiotics and to deliver adequate instructions for users on the right way to take the medicines.-VNA