Politics Can Tho looks to boost cooperation with Cuba Can Tho city wishes to expand cooperation with Cuba, an official of the Mekong Delta city has told Homero Acosta Álvarez, Secretary of the National Assembly of People’s Power and the Council of State of Cuba on a visit to the locality.

Politics PM Chinh meets Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 12 met Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, affirming that bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership has a firm ground to further develop.

Politics New Zealand PM’s Vietnam visit to lift strategic partnership Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern’s official visit to Vietnam from November 14-17 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh is expected to further deepen Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Politics Dialogue a key to peaceful settlement of int’l disputes: Ambassador ASEAN's dialogue and partnership mechanisms will continue to be promoted in the coming time as dialogue is the key to peaceful settlement of international issues and disputes, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang has stated.