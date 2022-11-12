Meeting reviews HCM City - St. Petersburg cooperation
The Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg held an online meeting on November 11 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Russian city and Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam.
Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event, Aleksandr Beglov, an official of St. Petersburg, highlighted the importance of the strong friendship and cooperation between the two cities in the relations between the two countries, saying that this is an example of a relationship of trust and mutual respect, which is expanded every year.
In his speech, Chairman of HCM City People's Committee Phan Van Mai said the city and St. Petersburg have partnered in many research projects in the field of pharmaceuticals and cancer treatments, as well as shared technology and experience to reduce water loss.
He affirmed there are enough grounds to believe that the frienship and cooperation between the two localities will continue to be strengthened in the future.
For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi spotlighted the significance of the meeting, affirmging that Vietnam attaches great importance to developing a comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, and Vietnamese localities wish to promote multifaceted cooperation with St. Petersburg.
The project to buid a statue of President Ho Chi Minh in St. Petersburg, which is scheduled to be completed in June 2023, will be a new symbol in the Vietnam-Russia relations in general, and between HCM City and St. Petersburg in particular, the diplomat said./.
