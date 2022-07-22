Business Textile-garment exports set to reach 43 billion USD this year Vietnam's textile-garment producers set to earn up to 21 billion USD from exports in the second half of this year, raising total shipments of the year to around 42 – 43 billion USD.

Business Acceleration of projects ordered for Con Dao airport to host 2 million guests per year Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan has freshly signed a document requesting competent agencies start projects at the Con Dao airport in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau in an effort to enable the airport to host 2 million passengers per year.

Business Extension of circular on debt rescheduling unneccessary: insiders The expiration of Circular 14 on debt rescheduling and interest rates reduction in late June is likely to expose banks to higher levels of non-performing loans (NPLs), yet insiders say it is unnecessary to extend it.

Business Vietnam – attractive investment destination for RoK investors Vietnam is a destination chosen by investors from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the spheres of technology, environment and high-tech industry, heard a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on July 22.