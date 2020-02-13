ASEAN ASEAN promotes intra-bloc trade, investment Promoting intra-bloc trade and investment for a cohesive and responsive Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is one of the much-discussed topics among ASEAN officials, researchers, and policymakers.

Politics Dual diplomatic responsibility offers rare opportunity for Vietnam Vietnam has emerged as one of the fastest growing economies and the shining stars of ASEAN, and dual diplomatic responsibility in 2020 offers rare opportunity for Vietnam, according to an Eurasia Review analysis.

World Indonesia promotes development of pharmaceutical sector The Indonesian government has set up a pharmaceutical holding company responsible for providing feedstock for the local pharmaceutical sector, helping reduce the nation’s dependency on imports of medical raw materials from 90 percent to 75 percent.

ASEAN Indonesia, Singapore ink many important deals Indonesia and Singapore have reached many important agreements, including a deal on avoiding double taxation, during the on-going visit to Indonesia by Singaporean President Halimah Yacob.