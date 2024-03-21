Travel About 10,000 cheap air tickets to be offered at VITM 2024 About 10,000 cheap air tickets are expected to be offered at the Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2024 which is slated to take place from April 11-14 in Hanoi, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VTA).

Travel Nha Trang capitalising on advantages for cruise tourism Leveraging existing advantages of an attractive destination for cruise tourism, the coastal city of Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa is continuing to refine related mechanisms and offer a variety of services meeting demand of those who come by sea.

Travel HCM City eyes to expand tourism cooperation with Japanese prefecture Following their successes in cooperation over the past five decades, Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, and Japan need to immediately implement cooperation projects to mark the first year of the next 50-year period of cooperation, said Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.

Travel Phu Quoc among top beach destinations in Asia The first three months of 2024 could be dubbed the "great triumph" for Phu Quoc's tourism on the international media front.