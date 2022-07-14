Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 14 chaired meetings between the standing board of the steering committee on the strategy on building and perfecting a rule-of-law socialist State until 2030 with a vision to 2045, and the Party Delegations of National Assembly (NA) and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF).



At his meeting with the NA's Party Delegation, President Phuc, who is also head of the steering committee, appreciated the efforts and determination to improve the quality and efficiency of the work of the NA and its agencies. The NA took many timely decisions in the COVID-19 pandemic fight as well as post-pandemic economic recovery, including key decisions on fiscal policy. The NA has also exercised supreme supervision on important matters to improve the efficiency of verification and approval of law projects.



President Phuc said that the NA's Party Delegation has focused on developing topics assigned by the Steering Committee to ensure progress and quality, adding that many contents have been added to the draft strategy.



During his working session with the VFF's Party Delegation, President Phuc highlighted the role of the VFF in strengthening the great national unity, and gathering people's opinions, and praised the efforts and responsibility of the VFF's Party Delegation in carrying out the assigned task to a high standard.



He asked the compiling committee to continue to collect ideas on the draft strategy and complete the draft./.