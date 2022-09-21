Business Vietnam Business Integrity Index launched The Vietnam Business Integrity Index (VBII), the first of its kind in the country to assess enterprises in this regard, was launched on September 21.

Business Vietnam must ramp up production of feed raw materials Increasing domestic supply of raw materials is among the highest priorities for the development of Vietnam’s livestock feed industry in the future, said policymakers and industry experts.

Business ADB keeps Vietnam 2022 growth forecast unchanged at 6.5% ​ The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has maintained its favorable economic outlook for Vietnam as it forecasts the country's gross domestic product to expand 6.5% in 2022 and 6.7% in 2023, based on the update of its flagship economic report released on September 21.