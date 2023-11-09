Mekong Connect Forum to run in HCM City in mid-November
The Mekong Connect 2023 Forum will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15 and 16, highlighting the connection of supply and value chains between the city and 13 Mekong Delta localities towards a green and sustainable economy.
Activities held in different editions of the Mekong Connect Forum (Photo: mekongconnect.vn)HCM City (VNA) – The Mekong Connect 2023 Forum will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on November 15 and 16, highlighting the connection of supply and value chains between the city and 13 Mekong Delta localities towards a green and sustainable economy.
As heard at a November 8 press conference, the event is expected to become an annual public-private economic dialogue within its links with provinces and cities in the delta and the southeastern region, creating a space for the discussion and evaluation of the regional economic situation.
Vu Kim Hanh, chairwoman of the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Products, said that this is the second time HCM City will have hosted the forum, with the first time being in 2021.
To meet the needs of the business community and keep up with market trends, organisers of this year’s edition focus on a diverse programme of seminars, factory tours, and discussions on green and sustainable production models, she noted.
According to Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the Municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the event will feature a main session and four parallel seminars. Participating representatives from ministries, associations, experts, and businessmen will discuss a series of topics, such as creating a business climate for the green economy, expanding market opportunities for Vietnamese products in 2024, and the specific development mechanisms for HCM City.
In addition, an exhibition space showcasing the green and sustainable economy in Vietnam and HCM City will be organised throughout the course./.