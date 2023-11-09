Business Vietnamese ride-hailing company launches service in Laos From November 9, residents in Vientiane capital city and foreign tourists to Laos can easily book a taxi of Green & Smart Mobility (GSM), a company of VinFast - the electric vehicle (EV) maker of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, through the Xanh SM Laos application on the App Store and Play Store, or also rent a car directly on the road.

Business Vietnam joins 39th Havana International Fair Vietnam on November 8 opened its 400-sq.m national pavilion at the 39th Havana International Fair (FIHAV), the largest annual event of its kind in Cuba and the Caribbean region.

Business ESG practice: Key to help Vietnam develop its circular economy Nguyen Anh Duong, Director of the Department for General Economic Issues and Integration Studies under the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM), has granted an interview to a Viet Nam News reporter about impacts of businesses' ESG (environmental-social-governance) practices on the process of the country's circular economy development and what circular economy policies mean to ESG practices.

Business Korean Woori Bank makes expansion to Can Tho city The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Woori Bank inaugurated its new branch in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 8, increasing the number of its offices in Vietnam to 21 after 26 years of operation in the country.