Addressing the second Mekong-RoK Summit, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc highlighted the significance of the first Mekong-RoK Summit held last year in Busan to the Mekong countries and the RoK.

He attributed bilateral cooperation achievements to the efforts and resolve of the Mekong countries, as well as the financial and technical support from the RoK people and government.

In his remarks, RoK President Moon Jae-in highlighted the adoption of the Mekong-Han River Declaration at the first summit as a new step in cooperation between the sides.

He said the RoK will provide 10 million USD for developing countries in the disease fight to ensure that residents of the Mekong countries can access the vaccine.

On the same day, the 12th Mekong-Japan Summit was held online under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide.

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Phuc spoke highly of the Tokyo Strategy 2018 for Mekong-Japan Cooperation with the three pillars of vibrant and effective connectivity, people-centred society, and the realisation of a Green Mekong.

He proposed the countries reinforce their trade and investment ties, as well as collaboration in health care, the sustainable management of Mekong River water resources, and natural disaster and climate change response.

Addressing the summit, PM Suga said Mekong is a centre of Asia-Pacific, recalling his recent visit to Vietnam, during which he pledged to promote peace and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Participants shared the views that economic development should go in tandem with environmental protection, the enhancement of adaptability to climate change, sustainable use and management of Mekong River water resources, digital transformation, and regional supply chain development./.

VNA