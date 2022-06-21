Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaking at the conference (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) - Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 21 asked the Mekong Delta – Vietnam’s biggest food basket – to make most of the Party and State’s policies dedicated to the region for its further development and a better life of its people.

The PM made the request while chairing a conference to announce a master plan and investment promotion programme for the region in the 2021-2030 period, with the theme "Mekong Delta: New thinking - New vision - New opportunities - New values”.



He said that the conference and related events are of significance, containing the Party, State and people’s expectations and confidence in promoting the region’s socio-economic development, and contributing to concretising the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution as well as the Party, State and Government’s major policies on the regional development in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2045.



The Government leader required Mekong Delta to develop high-quality, high-efficiency and value-added commodity agriculture combined with services, eco-tourism and industry, especially processing; develop maritime economy, clean and renewable energies; and upgrade essential infrastructure to support the transformation of the development model.



In the immediate future, regional localities should focus on well implementing the COVID-19 prevention and control to facilitate socio-economic development, bettering the regional planning, and considering it a key task in the coming time.



Localities and sectors should coordinate in removing bottlenecks related to transport infrastructure and logistics, speeding up the disbursement of public investment, and intensifying public-private cooperation, stated Chinh.





The Government leader also urged localities to carry out measures to develop high-quality human resources, improve the investment and business climate, and create a breakthrough in administrative procedure reform to attract more investors.



He also asked localities to continue consolidating defence security, maintaining border security, ensuring social order and safety, stepping up international integration, and focus more on the building and rectification of the Party and the political system.



During the conference, ministers, chairmen of People's Committee of provinces and cities, representatives from economic groups at home and abroad, and ambassadors and leaders of international organisations in Vietnam gave presentations to clarify issues in order to successfully implement the Resolution on development of the Mekong Delta region in the coming time.



Participants focused their discussion on agriculture restructure; investment attraction in the processing industry; irrigation infrastructure development; trade promotion and expanding markets for farm produce; renewable energy development; culture and tourism; and regional connectivity.



They also emphasised the role and position of Can Tho as the centre of the Mekong Delta in regional development linkage; and proposed orientations to promote development links between the region with Ho Chi Minh City and the southern key economic region.



Measures to promote sustainable marine economic development associated with mangrove ecosystem and coastal protection, natural disaster prevention and control and climate change adaptation, and cooperation and support for the Mekong Delta’s development were also put on the table./.