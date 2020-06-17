Society HCM City leader visits medical staff, foreign COVID-19 patient Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on June 17 visited medical staff working at Cho Ray Hospital and Hospital for Tropical Diseases in the city, and the foreign COVID-19 patient who is now being treated at Cho Ray hospital.

Japanese non-governmental organisation (NGO) Seed to Table (STT) has provided an assistance package worth 55,000 USD for the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap to develop an organic agriculture project in the 2019-2022 period.

Representatives of the People's Committee of central Da Nang city and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on conducting survey and data collection for the Lien Chieu Port development project, at a working session in the city on July 17.