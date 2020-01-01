Society Public administrative services centre opens in Dak Lak province The People’s Committee of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on December 31 opened its public administrative services centre in its capital, Buon Ma Thuot city.

Society Vietnamese communities in Czech Republic, Angola celebrate New Year Vietnamese communities in the Czech Republic and Angola recently held various ceremonies to mark the arrival of the New Year and turn their hearts to the homeland.

Society Dien Bien police arrest two drug smugglers Police and border guards in the northern province of Dien Bien have caught two people illegally trading and transporting drugs in the border area.

Society Lack of regulations hinders licence plate auctions Vehicle licence plates have to be considered public assets eligible for transactions, experts said about the Government’s plan to sell highly sought-after lucky numbers via auctions.