Society Red Sunday blood donation campaign to collect 50,000 blood units Organisers expect to collect 50,000 blood units in the Chu Nhat Do 2021 (Red Sunday), a blood donation campaign that will be kicked off officially at the Hanoi University of Science and Technology in in the capital on January 17.

Society HCM City focuses on caring for the needy ahead of Tet HCM City has planned various activities to care for the needy and policy beneficiaries on the occasion of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

Society Outstanding students at international Olympiads honoured Vietnamese winners at international Olympiads in 2020 have been honoured at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Education and Training in Hanoi on January 8.

Society Interchange connecting Belt Road No. 3,Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway inaugurated Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 9 cut the ribbon to put the interchange connecting Belt Road No 3 and the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway into operations.