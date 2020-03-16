Mekong Delta faces severe saltwater intrusion in March
The Mekong Delta region has been badly hit by saltwater intrusion. Experts have warned that the region will have to suffer prolonged drought and saline intrusion during the rest of this year’s dry season.
