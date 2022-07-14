Business Japanese investors highly evaluate Hai Duong’s development potential Shigetoshi Aoyama, Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), has lauded the northern Vietnamese province of Hai Duong’s potential for development at a trade and promotion conference held in Tokyo on July 13.

Business Specialties of Dak Lak to hit shelves of Central Retail supermarkets The Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has signed strategic cooperation agreements with some distributors to have local specialties sold in the supermarket system of the Central Retail.