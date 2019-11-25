Society Traffic accident statistics fall strongly in November The numbers of traffic accidents and related deaths and injured cases plunged in November, helping to drag the 11-month figures down from the same period last year, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.

Society VN, UK work to complete procedures to bring lorry victims’ bodies home Vietnam and the UK are working to complete legal and technical procedures to repatriate the bodies of 39 Vietnamese who found dead in a lorry in Essex last month, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son said on November 25 on the sidelines of the 14th National Assembly’s eighth sitting.

Society France-Vietnam Days of Innovation to open in HCM City Four innovation programmes and a dance show will be offered during the second France-Vietnam Days of Innovation from November 27 to December 4 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society New textbooks for first graders approved The Ministry of Education and Training has published 32 textbooks for first graders under the new general education curriculum issued in 2018. These textbooks will be used from the 2020 -2021 school year.