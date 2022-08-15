Travel Cham Island striving to become plastic-waste-free tourism site Cham Island, a UNESCO-recognised world biosphere, has long been an alluring destination for visitors to the central province of Quang Nam. The island has been working hard recently to become a plastic-waste-free tourism site.

Business Vietnam to have national marine spatial plan by 2030 A national marine spatial master plan is being developed, aiming to fuel the sustainable development of marine economic clusters and establish sea-based economic hubs by 2030.

Environment Heavy rains continue in northern region, Thanh Hoa on August 12 The northern region and the central province of Thanh Hoa continue suffering heavy downpours on August 12 due to impact of a tropical depression, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Project to develop natural disaster-resilient community A project to develop a comprehensive model in building safe community against natural disasters in Vietnam, which is funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), was launched during a conference in Hanoi on August 11.