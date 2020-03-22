This winter-spring crop is the first crop Truong Van Tret applied clean rice cultivation, without using pesticides and reducing chemical fertilizer. This crop yielded six tonnes per ha, higher than previous crops.

It’s worthy to say that local farmers in Ngã Năm town, a low-lying area of the Mekong Delta, which is often heavily affected by the saltwater intrusion, have had a good harvest.

If the 2016 winter-spring crop caused damage to more than 400,000 ha due to drought and saltwater intrusion, the figure of less than 30,000 ha of the crop this year clearly proved the efficiency of taking measures to actively cope with the situation.

The Ministry also urged rice farmers to switch to drought-resistant crops and reduce the winter-spring rice area against normal years. With a number of measures, delta authorities are anticipated to reduce damage because of drought and saltwater intrusion./.

VNA