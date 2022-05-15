Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports up in Jan-April Total foreign trade in agricultural, forestry and aquatic products hit some 31.8 billion USD in the first four months of 2022, an increase of 7 percent against the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.Of the figure, exports were worth 17.9 billion USD, up 15.6 percent year-on-year, while imports totalled 13.9 billion USD, down 2.3 percent.

Business Vietnam, US hold potential in expanding economic, business collaboration The United States and Vietnam have a lot of potential to expand their business and trade cooperation in such fields as agriculture, life sciences and energy transition, according to President and CEO of the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) Peter Tichansky.

Business PM receives CEO of Murphy Oil Corporation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received President and Chief Executive Officer of Murphy Oil Corporation Roger Jenkins in Washington D.C on May 13 afternoon (US time) as part of his trip to the US.