Business Winners of Vietnam Specialty Coffee Competition announced Khe Sanh Arabica coffee of Pun Coffee Co. Ltd. has won the first prize at the Vietnam Specialty Coffee Competition 2021 held by Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Association in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Business Canada assists women-led enterprises in Vietnam The Trade Facilitation Office (TFO) Canada and the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) signed a cooperation agreement via videoconference on June 1 to improve the export capacity of women-led enterprises in Vietnam during the 2021-2024 period.

Business Up to 420,000 C/O certificates for exports to FTA-benefited markets Export and import management agencies nationwide granted 420,000 certificates of origin (C/O) for 21 billion USD worth of goods shipped to the markets Vietnam has signed free trade agreements (FTAs) with in the first four months of 2021.