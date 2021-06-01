Mekong Delta needs momentum to grow further: conference
Tran Tuan Anh, head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said on June 1 that solutions are needed to create momentum for socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta.
Tran Tuan Anh, head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Tran Tuan Anh, head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, said on June 1 that solutions are needed to create momentum for socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta.
It is necessary to identify the advantages and challenges in the region’s sustainable development, especially in the new context, he told a conference in Hanoi.
The conference looked at the building of a project reviewing the implementation of Resolution No 21-NQ/TW dated January 20, 2013, on orientations, tasks, and solutions to spur socio-economic development and ensure national defence and security in the Mekong Delta in 2001-2010.
The Politburo has assigned the Economic Commission to coordinate with relevant agencies in assessing implementation.
The Mekong Delta has recorded achievements in many regards, with economic restructuring being on the right track. It has also affirmed its place as Vietnam’s leading centre for rice, aquatic product, and fruit production and export, the conference heard.
However, Anh said, limitations remain, such as slow regional growth, lower living standards than the national average, and economic development yet to match the region’s potential and advantages.
Given this, he stressed, new resources and measures are needed to boost regional socio-economic development./.
It is necessary to identify the advantages and challenges in the region’s sustainable development, especially in the new context, he told a conference in Hanoi.
The conference looked at the building of a project reviewing the implementation of Resolution No 21-NQ/TW dated January 20, 2013, on orientations, tasks, and solutions to spur socio-economic development and ensure national defence and security in the Mekong Delta in 2001-2010.
The Politburo has assigned the Economic Commission to coordinate with relevant agencies in assessing implementation.
The Mekong Delta has recorded achievements in many regards, with economic restructuring being on the right track. It has also affirmed its place as Vietnam’s leading centre for rice, aquatic product, and fruit production and export, the conference heard.
However, Anh said, limitations remain, such as slow regional growth, lower living standards than the national average, and economic development yet to match the region’s potential and advantages.
Given this, he stressed, new resources and measures are needed to boost regional socio-economic development./.