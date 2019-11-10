Business 118,202ha of old coffee trees replaced in Central Highlands The Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) region has replaced 118,202ha of old coffee trees by planting new ones or grafting old coffee trees with young sprouts to improve yield since 2014, or 98.5 percent of the total area to be replanted in 2014-2020.

Business German company ZF opens first plant in Vietnam Germany’s ZF Friedrichshafen, a global technology company, inaugurated its first plant producing chassis modules for cars in Hai Phong city on November 8.