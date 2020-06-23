Travel Church in HCM City among the world's best 'pink' destinations The Tan Dinh Church in HCM City’s District 3, also known as the Pink Church, has been included on the list of 10 "pink" global destinations by British magazine Conde Nast Traveler.

Travel Dreaming beauty of lotus in Ninh Binh Lotus flowers are in full bloom in Ninh Binh Binh province, creating a poetic scene in the ancient city in northern Vietnam.

Travel Phu Quoc’s tourism bounces back Phu Quoc’s tourism has bounced back since the beginning of May after being hit by Covid-19. The island now welcomes up to 8,000 visitors a day and the figure is expected to reach up to 12,000 in the coming time.

Travel Promotions reviving tourism industry After the easing of social distancing measures and the control of COVID-19, Vietnam’s tourism industry is beginning to bounce back. Many localities have conducted promotional campaigns and created links with other areas to introduce new tourism products, helping to raise visitor numbers and revive the industry.