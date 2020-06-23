Mekong Delta partners with Vietnam Airlines to promote tourism
The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 22 coordinated with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to hold a seminar on promoting tourism in the post-COVID-19 period.
Cai Rang floating market - a must-have experience in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho (Source: canthoplus.com)
Can Tho (VNA) – The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 22 coordinated with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to hold a seminar on promoting tourism in the post-COVID-19 period.
Experts suggested solutions to attracting tourists to the Mekong Delta and Can Tho in particular such as combing air tickets, tours and hotels; diversifying tourism products; and improving the quality of services.
Vietnam Airlines is joining hands with the region to develop tourism and economy via air routes connecting the delta with northern, central, Central Highland provinces and southern island districts.
Ha Van Sieu, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, said the move of opening new air routes in key localities aims to set up a service supply chain that benefits both visitors and travel businesses.
Vietnam Airlines took this occasion to announce new domestic routes linking Can Tho with Hai Phong, Vinh (Nghe An), Buon Ma Thuot (Dak Lak), and Da Lat (Lam Dong).
It also signed cooperation agreements with these localities to promote tourism in the post- COVID-19 period./.