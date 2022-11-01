Environment Ministry implements project to develop cities in response to climate change The Ministry of Construction is conducting a project on developing Vietnam’s cities in response to climate change for 2021-2030 toward a goal of sustainable development and risk mitigation.

Environment Vietnam acknowledges GGGI's support in green, sustainable development Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc has delivered a speech recognising the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI)’s positive contributions to Vietnam’s development, especially in promoting green and sustainable growth.

Environment Dong Thap faces increasing erosion The Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap is facing increasing erosion along rivers and canals, affecting agricultural production and the lives of locals.

Environment Seminar looks to promote Dak Lak as elephant-friendly destination The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, in coordination with Education for Nature-Vietnam (ENV), on October 25 held a seminar entitled “Tourism companies join hands to promote the image of Dak Lak – an elephant-friendly destination”.