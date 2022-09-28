VBAA President Tran Ba Phuc and Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Tan Quy signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and investment promotion between Long An and Australian enterprises. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – More than 30 representatives from Australian businesses and associations participated in an investment promotion conference organised by the Mekong Delta province of Long An and the Vietnam Business Association of Australia (VBAA) in Melbourne on September 28.



Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Van Duoc, who led the Vietnamese delegation to Australia, briefed participants on foreign investment in Long An.



The province has lured more than 10 billion USD worth of investment from more than 40 countries and territories, he said, adding that Australia ranks 15th among those with 75 million USD.



Duoc also lauded the contributions made by Australian investors to local socio-economic development, and noted that Long An wants to cooperate with Australia in urban management, high-tech agriculture, education, training and policy enforcement.



Long An stands ready to welcome and support Australian organisations and enterprises that invest in the locality, the official affirmed.



Ambassador Nguyen Tat Thanh emphasised the strong relations between Vietnamese and Australian localities, and expressed his hope that Long An, about 40km from Ho Chi Minh City - the southern metropolis, will step up cooperation with Australia.



With about about 500 members, the VBAA has worked as a bridge for Australian and Vietnamese firms to invest and operate in their respective countries.



Within the framework of the conference, VBAA President Tran Ba Phuc and Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Planning and Investment Nguyen Tan Quy signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation and investment promotion between Long An and Australian enterprises./.