Society Around 347 million USD spent on COVID-19 prevention and control Vietnam has to date spent more than 8 trillion VND (some 347 million USD) on implementing policies for COVID-19 prevention and control, the Ministry of Finance announced on June 2.

Society Quang Ninh ensuring safety in industrial production The northern province of Quang Ninh has adopted a range of measures to ensure safety during industrial production amid the unpredictable developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and the more contagious variants of the coronavirus.

Society Localities prepare for exams amid COVID-19 pandemic Localities nationwide have prepared various scenarios to hold 10th-grade entrance exams for students amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with some planning to hold the exams on schedule and others set to postpone them.

Society VUFO raises donations for COVID-19 prevention, control fund The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and its trade union called on its officials and employees to give at least one-month pay to Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control fund during a launch ceremony in Hanoi on June 2.