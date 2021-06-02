Mekong Delta provinces help pandemic-affected workers in Bac Ninh, Bac Giang
Trade unions in 12 Mekong Delta provinces each contributed 50 million VND (2,160 USD) to a fund in support of trade union members and workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces.
The VGCL decided to buy canned fish with the funds and send them to Bac Ninh and Bac Giang. (Photo: VNA)
The donations were in response to a call from the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) to help pandemic-stricken workers in the two northern provinces.
The VGCL decided to buy canned fish with the funds and sent them to Bac Ninh and Bac Giang.
The 12 Mekong Delta localities comprise Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, An Giang, Kien Giang, Ca Mau, Hau Giang, Bạc Lieu, and Soc Trang provinces.
Of 50 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Vietnam on the morning of June 2, 35 were in Bac Giang and 12 in Bac Ninh. The two localities have been hit hard by the pandemic since the fourth wave broke out in Vietnam in late April./.