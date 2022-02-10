Mekong Delta region forecast to suffer highest salinity level in February, March
The Mekong Delta region is forecast to suffer more severe saltwater intrusion than the average in many years from the start of February, but not as hard as the 2019-2020 dry season, according to Phung Tien Dung, head of the Hydrological Forecasting Department for the Central, Central Highlands and Southern Regions under the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
The highest salinity level is expected to be in February and March in Mekong River estuary and in March and April in Vam Co and Cai Lon rivers, he said, adding the situation will depend much on the water flows from upstream on the Mekong River and tides, with changes expected in the coming times.
The official warned that the situation will change greatly in the time to come, advising regional localities to keep updated on hydro-meteorology forecasts and actively carry out measures to ease saltwater intrusion.
The localities were also recommended to apply measures to stock up freshwater to serve agricultural production and daily activities of locals.
They should strengthen communications to raise public awareness of salinity prevention and response, as well as water saving, and advise local farmers to change their crop structure to adapt to the situation, he said./.
