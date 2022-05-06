Environment Experts warn of dangerous weather ahead Experts from the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) warned that as summer approaches, people should closely monitor forecasts to have preventive measures in place for thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Environment National strategy on environmental protection to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the National Strategy for Environmental Protection to 2030 with a vision until 2050.

Environment Offshore wind power sees high development potential The draft National Power Development Plan for the 2021 - 2030 period with a vision to 2045 (PDP VIII) clarifies the roadmap to cut down coal-fueled power and increase renewable energy sources, especially wind and gas power, offering a good chance for offshore wind power to thrive, according to experts.

Environment Consultation workshop on environment criteria for green credit projects A consultation workshop was co-held by the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Natural Resources and Environment (ISPONRE) and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in Vietnam to discuss environmental criteria for projects granted with green credit or issuing green bonds.