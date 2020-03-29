Business Da Nang strives for sustainable development The central city of Da Nang has overcome many challenges over the years to become a socio-economic hub for the central region and the country.

Business Trade across Vietnam-Cambodia border remains stable amid COVID-19 outbreak Trade activities across the Vietnam- Cambodia border have been maintained despite the halt of entry and exit of citizens and tourists as a measure to curb the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Business Vietnamese confectionery firms get their act together Vietnamese confectionery businesses have upgraded production technologies to improve quality and efficiency, and developed new product lines to retain market share at home and also boost exports amid fierce competition.

Business Public investment disbursement is an important channel for growth: PM Boosting public investment disbursement is an important channel for the country’s socio-economic growth, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting in Hanoi on March 27 to prepare for a teleconference between the Government and localities on March 31.