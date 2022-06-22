Sci-Tech Third Make in Vietnam Digital Product Awards launched The third Make in Vietnam Digital Product Awards has returned for the third consecutive year, aiming to honour impact digital products contributing to the acceleration of e-government, digital economy and digital society in Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Binh Duong among Top 7 Intelligent Communities worldwide Binh Duong smart city of the southern province of the same name was named in the 2022 Top 7 Intelligent Communities 2022 worldwide at a ceremony on June 21.