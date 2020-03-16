Companies specializing in domestic tourism say about 70% of their customers are opting for Mekong Delta tours, most of which depart from Ho Chi Minh City.

The Mekong Delta boasts many orchards, gardens, rich culture and numerous comfortable resorts. It has also not reported any coronavirus infection so far.

Southern islands like Phu Quoc and Con Dao have also become appealing destinations. A typical tour lasts four days and three nights if customers travel by air.

Tours to the Central Highlands are also popular, but they are less attractive than the Mekong Delta and southern islands, according to travel firms./.

VNA