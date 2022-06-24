The task is set in a government directive on some missions to promote sustainable agricultural and rural development in the region in response to climate change.



The directive’s goals are to develop the Mekong Delta quickly and sustainably, proactively adapt to climate change, create breakthroughs to improve the material and spiritual life of local people, and focus on developing agriculture and rural areas in the direction of ecological agriculture, modern countryside, and civilised farmers.



Under the directive, the Government requested relevant ministries and departments to study and put forward mechanisms and policies to realise the objectives and orientations for agricultural and rural development in the Mekong Delta.



Especially, measures must focus on directing and implementing the strategy for sustainable agricultural and rural development for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050; and the master programme for agricultural development in the Mekong Delta to adapt to climate change, among others./.

VNA