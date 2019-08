Salinity and droughts will come earlier and be more severe than in the 2018-2019 dry season in the Mekong Delta, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The rainy season in the Central Highlands and southern regions will last until October, with a high risk of low pressure and storms that go along with heavy rains.

From August to October, mainstream flow in the Mekong River is likely to stay lower than the average level of many years by 10-30 percent.