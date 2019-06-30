The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has implemented several measures to develop the best breeding sources to produce seeds for the delta’s fishery, fruit and rice sectors by 2025.

The development of breeds is part of the delta's restructuring of agriculture towards sustainability and adaptation to climate change.



The delta’s key aquatic species are shrimp and tra fish which are among the delta’s top export products. It produces an annual yield of 1.2 million tonnes but production of tra fry only meets 40 -50 percent of its demand.