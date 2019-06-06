Visitors to the fair (Photo: VNA)

– The first one commune-one product (OCOP) fair of the Mekong Delta region opened in Ben Tre city in the province of the same name on June 6, with 350 booths set up by 25 cities and provinces.Apart from introducing farm produce and other local products, the five-day event will include conferences and seminars on supply-demand networking, brand name building, OCOP startups and rural tourism.Nguyen Huu Lap, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ben Tre province, said the OCOP programme aims to spur rural economic development by increasing values and competitiveness of traditional and special products and services.Ben Tre has devised an OCOP project for 2018-2020 with a vision towards 2030 and selected quality products for the first OCOP fair, the official added.Along with OCOP goods, the province is displaying special agricultural products like coconut, pomelo and longan.As of May 2019, 46 provinces nationwide had ratified OCOP projects, plans and programmes, and five of them, namely Quang Ninh, Bac Kan, Quang Nam, Lao Cai and Ben Tre, rated their OCOP goods.In 2013, Quang Ninh was the first locality in Vietnam to implement the programme, which was initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in 2008, following the model of Japan’s “One Village, One Product” (OVOP) drive and Thailand’s “One Town, One Product” (OTOP).-VNA