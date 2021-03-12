Business Experts, government agencies warn of risks with trading cryptocurrency Cryptocurrencies are booming in Vietnam as investors consider them promising investments while Government agencies and experts warn of their risks.

Business Quang Tri to hold investment promotion conference in late June The central province of Quang Tri plans to hold an investment promotion conference at the end of June to introduce its investment opportunities to foreign and domestic investors, according to the provincial website.

Business Report on COVID-19’s impact on Vietnamese businesses released Micro- and small-sized enterprises and those in business for less than three years were the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report on the pandemic’s impact on businesses in Vietnam.

Business Bac Giang looks to build 130 high-tech intensive aquaculture models The northern province of Bac Giang will develop 140ha of aquaculture with 130 high-tech intensive aquaculture models in the 2021-2025 period, said the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.