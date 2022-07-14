Mekong Delta’s PCI drops in 2021 compared to 2020
The competitiveness of Mekong Delta localities fell last year from the previous year as the COVID-19 pandemic undermined labour quality.
Mekong Delta provinces improve the quality of labour to satisfy the business inquiry (Photo: nld.com.vn)Can Tho (VNS/VNA) - The competitiveness of Mekong Delta localities fell last year from the previous year as the COVID-19 pandemic undermined labour quality.
The Mekong Delta provinces’ rankings in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) dropped in 2021 from 2020, according to Vo Thi Thu Huong, deputy director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (VCCI) legal department in Can Tho city.
While the provinces have been making an effort to increase their competitiveness level, they still struggle in areas such as labour quality and business support.
"Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the percentage of businesses satisfied with the quality of labour in the Mekong Delta has decreased, from over 90% to around 56%,” said Huong.
Truong Hoai Chau, Director of Dong Thap’s Department of Planning and Investment, said that the province is having problems boosting the education of workers. Although universities and colleges have been purchasing equipment to train several professions, many other professions have to be trained by businesses.
Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the Can Tho City People's Committee, said that the city has been making an effort to improve its investment climate, and in fact its PCI has been stable over the last five years.
He also said that to improve PCI, localities need to focus more on training workers better. The Department of Planning and Investment also needs to coordinate with relevant authorities to support businesses more effectively./.