Business Japanese investors highly evaluate Hai Duong’s development potential Shigetoshi Aoyama, Executive Vice President of the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), has lauded the northern Vietnamese province of Hai Duong’s potential for development at a trade and promotion conference held in Tokyo on July 13.

Business Mekong Delta farmers benefit by joining cooperative groups Mekong Delta farmers have been able to sell their products for good prices and also reduce costs by forming cooperative groups.

Business Vietnam’s forestry export value forecast to reach 16.3 billion USD in 2022 Vietnam’s forestry product export revenue is expected to stand at 16.3 billion USD in 2022, approximately equal to the target set earlier this year, heard a conference of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry (VNFOREST) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in Hanoi on July 14.