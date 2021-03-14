Business German, Vietnamese firms to jointly build water treatment plant in Long An Germany’s Aone Deutschland AG and Vietnam’s AquaOne Corporation will cooperate in constructing the Vam Co Dong River Surface Water Treatment Plant in the southern province of Long An under a newly-signed agreement.

Business Vietcombank named Vietnam’s Strongest Bank by Balance Sheet for six consecutive years The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) topped the rankings in Vietnam and placed 55th in Asia-Pacific in The Asian Banker’s Strongest Bank by Balance Sheet this year.

Business Analysts call for easing gold policies, cite changed circumstances With gold no longer being a speculative asset class or cash substitute, the Government should have a more reasonable policy for managing it, according to experts.