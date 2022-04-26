Society Infographic Vietnamese women’s contributions to innovation, integration and development Throughout Vietnam’s history, women have upheld patriotism and indomitability, with bright examples like the Trung sisters, Ba Trieu and woman general Le Chan, or revolutionaries Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Vo Thi Sau. During peace time, Vietnamese women have affirmed their roles in all aspects of social life, carrying on the fine traditions.