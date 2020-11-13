World ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 held online The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit 2020 was held online under the theme" Digital ASEAN: Sustainable and Inclusive" on November 13.

ASEAN ASEAN Women Leaders' Summit held online in Hanoi The role of women and gender equality-related issues was discussed comprehensively for the first time at the ASEAN Women Leaders’ Summit held online on November 12. The summit is a hallmark of the ASEAN Year 2020 when Vietnam holds the Chairmanship.

World Five new judges elected to International Court of Justice The United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council on November 12 elected five judges to serve at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for a term of nine-year.