Members of VinFuture Prize Council, Pre-screening Committee elected to US academy
Professor Nguyen Thuc Quyen (left), co-chair of the VinFuture Prize Pre-screening Committee, and Dr. Xuedong Huang, member of the VinFuture Prize Council. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
They are Professor Nguyen Thuc Quyen, co-chair of the VinFuture Prize Pre-screening Committee, and Dr. Xuedong Huang, member of the VinFuture Prize Council.
This recognition is a testament to their outstanding achievement in their respective fields of engineering and marks a momentous milestone in their careers, according to the website of VinFuture Prize.
The NAE recently announced the admission of 124 new members, bringing the total number of current members to 2,420. Among the new members, 106 are American and 18 are international scientists, representing the best of the engineering community. The NAE has acknowledged the pioneering role of these academicians in developing new fields of technology, creating breakthroughs in traditional engineering disciplines, and bringing new approaches to teaching engineering. Their acceptance reflects their devotion and competence, as well as their exceptional commitment to furthering the discipline of engineering.
Quyen, also Director of the Centre for Polymers and Organic Solids at the University of California, Santa Barbara, has been highly praised for her leadership role in engineering education, as well as her efforts to promote diversity in the field. Not only that, her outstanding research on organic photovoltaics for buildings and energy-saving greenhouses have been lauded by the science community.
Huang, who is Director of Azure AI, Microsoft, is renowned for his technical contributions in the fields of speech and language technologies. He has been a major leader in the development of cloud-based intelligent systems.
Election to the NAE is one of the highest professional honors accorded to an engineer. Members have distinguished themselves in business and academic management, in technical positions, as university faculty, and as leaders in government and private engineering organizations. This includes exchanging experiences, connecting, and leading key research cooperation projects, as well as demonstrating responsibility to the community. In particular, NAE members play an important role in helping the younger generation of engineers access technology and use it for practical applications in life.
Managed by the VinFuture Foundation, which was set up by Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong and his wife Pham Thu Huong, the VinFuture Prize is a global science and technology award to recognise groundbreaking scientific and technological discoveries./.