Society First Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day to feature various activities The first Vietnam Book and Culture Reading Day will take place until the end of this month with various activities, heard a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on April 18.

Society ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 18 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on April 18.

Society Trial opens for terrorist organisation’s supporters The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on April 18 opened a trial against 12 defendants on the charge of conducting acts aiming at overthrowing the people’s administration.

Society Students asked to respect intellectual property rights in scientific research A seminar highlighting respect for intellectual property rights and gender equality during scientific research among students was held in both face-to-face and online forms on April 18.