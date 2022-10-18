The exhibition displays a collection of gifts to Uncle Ho from 1945 to 1969.

Unique and original artifacts tell visitors touching stories about Uncle Ho that few people know.

These are stories about a bust of Uncle Ho made by artist Vu Cao Dam in 1946, when Uncle Ho visited France. This pencil sketch of Nguyen Ai Quoc, a name Uncle Ho adopted, by Swedish artist Erik Johansson, was painted in 1924 when he met him in Moscow and it still has his signature in Chinese and Vietnamese.

This is an embroidered image of One Pillar Pagoda, presented by President Ho Chi Minh to lawyer Frank Loseby in 1960. Loseby was a progressive British lawyer who successfully defended the late president in the Nguyen Ai Quoc case in Hong Kong from 1931 to 1933.

The collection includes about 200 artifacts and documents from people in Vietnam, overseas Vietnamese, and international friends that were sent to President Ho Chi Minh, as well as gifts from the late President given to friends and others./.

VNA