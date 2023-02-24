Luxury Ambassador II Cruise takes visitors out to explore the world famous bay with limestone karsts and islets magically rising out of crystal clear turquoise waters, including Sung Sot (Surprise) Cave and Ti Top Island.



Passengers on the cruise can go hiking and enjoy afternoon tea as they admire the tourism mecca’s stunning landscapes from the sundeck.



Ha Long Bay, two hours by road from Hanoi, was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1994 and then recognised for its outstanding geological and geomorphological value by the World Heritage Committee in 2000.



“It forms a spectacular seascape of limestone pillars and is an ideal model of a mature karst landscape developed during a warm and wet tropical climate. The property’s exceptional scenic beauty is complemented by its great biological interest,” UNESCO’s website notes./.

VNA