Society Infographic Multidimensional poverty line for 2022-2025 Decree No. 07/2021/ND-CP of the Government on multidimensional poverty line for the 2022-2025 period takes effect on March 15, 2021.

Society Four Vietnamese honoured as excellent foreign workers in Japan Four Vietnamese were among the five workers awarded the title of excellent foreign construction workers of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport during a ceremony held on March 23.

Society Road 9 - Southern Laos victory in the hearts of Lao officials Road 9 - Southern Laos victory in March 1971 reflected the strength of the special solidarity and fighting alliance of Vietnam and Laos, according to senior Lao officials.

Society Vietnam, Northern European countries share experience in sustainable development Vietnam and Northern European countries exchanged their experience in sustainable development at a seminar held in Hanoi on March 23 on the occasion of Nordic Day.