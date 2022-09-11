Society Policies on overseas Vietnamese discussed at webinar Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and representatives from Vietnamese associations in France joined a webinar of overseas Vietnamese (OV) in Europe on policies on overseas Vietnamese on September 9.

Society French singer expresses love for Vietnam through music A French singer-songwriter has expressed his love of Vietnam through song so as to encourage similar sentiments among international friends.

Society Workshop talks legal policies for Overseas Vietnamese A workshop on legal policies with the Vietnamese community in Europe was held on September 9 in both online and offline formats.

Society Former health officials prosecuted over Tamiflu scandal Former Deputy Minister of Health Cao Minh Quang and accomplices have been prosecuted for alleged wrongdoings in the purchase of materials for producing Tamiflu and the drug containing the Oseltamivir phosphate element to tackle the A/H5N1 flu virus in 2006.