Memorial services held for fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos hinh anh 1At the memorial and burial services for 24 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – Memorial and burial services for the remains of 24 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime were held at the Road 9 National Martyr Cemetery in the central province of Quang Tri on May 5.

The martyrs rested in peace at the Road 9 National Martyr Cemetery.

Their remains were found and repatriated by search team 584 under the provincial Military Command during the 2020-2021 dry season.

At the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam commended the soldiers’ contributions to the Vietnam – Laos special friendship as well as the revolution in each nation.

Quang Tri province has held memorial and burial services for Vietnamese soldiers who died in Laos since 1993./.
VNA