Memorial services held for fallen soldiers repatriated from Laos
Memorial and burial services for the remains of 24 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during wartime were held at the Road 9 National Martyr Cemetery in the central province of Quang Tri on May 5.
At the memorial and burial services for 24 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts (Photo: VNA)
The martyrs rested in peace at the Road 9 National Martyr Cemetery.
Their remains were found and repatriated by search team 584 under the provincial Military Command during the 2020-2021 dry season.
At the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam commended the soldiers’ contributions to the Vietnam – Laos special friendship as well as the revolution in each nation.
Quang Tri province has held memorial and burial services for Vietnamese soldiers who died in Laos since 1993./.