Society Luggage at Tan Son Nhat airport disinfected to prevent COVID-19 spread Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport on February 9 activated a system disinfecting luggage of its passengers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Society Top leader visits House No.67 in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on February 10 offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh at House No.67 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society Candied ginger makes Tet warm The candied ginger made in Kim Long ward, Hue city, in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, stands out for its authenticity and absence of additives. The specialty is muchly consumed during Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.