Men’s national football team ready to leave for UAE
The men’s national football team is scheduled to leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 26 to play the remaining games of Group G in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.
It will have 45 members - the highest to date for an overseas trip by the team.
Head coach Park Hang-seo on May 25 announced the roster of 29 players, comprising three goalkeepers, 11 defenders, 11 midfielders and four strikers.
They will travel on a special flight arranged by official carrier Bamboo Airways, which will help them take the largest volume of training equipment possible.
All members have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. They will undergo testing 72 hours prior to departure and upon arrival in the UAE. Training sessions can start only once all members have tested negative for the coronavirus.
During their stay in the UAE, the team is only allowed to travel from the hotel to the training ground and the match venue. It will play a friendly with Jordan on May 31.
Vietnam currently top the group with 11 points, followed by Malaysia with nine and Thailand with eight. The UAE have six points, while Indonesia are yet to pick up any points.
The team needs at least four more points to gain a berth in the third round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.
Matches will be held between June 7 and 15. The team will then fly home and stay in quarantine for three weeks./.