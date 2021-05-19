Men’s national football team receive second COVID-19 vaccine shot
Quang Hai receives the second COVID-19 vaccine shot (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - All members of the men’s national football team were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on May 19 and will leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) late month to play the remaining games in the Group G qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The players received their first COVID-19 jab in April.
Members of the national team and the U22 squad are tested for COVID-19 once a week during their ongoing training session.
The national team is set to leave for the UAE on May 26 for further training and to become acclimatised to the warmer weather conditions.
It will play a friendly with Jordan five days after arriving, with the first match against Indonesia on June 7.
Vietnam will take on Malaysia on June 11, and then wrap up the qualifying round with a game against hosts UAE four days later.
Kick-off for all fixtures is 11.45pm (Vietnam time)./.