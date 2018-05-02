A GLC 300 4MATIC vehicle of Mercedes-Benz (Photo: VNA)

– Mercedes-Benz Vietnam is going to recall 6,960 vehicles of different models from May 14, 2018 to December 31, 2022 to fix electrical system flaws, the biggest recall of this luxury car brand so far in Vietnam.Mercedes-Benz Vietnam issued seven consecutive announcements on the recall in April.Up to 3,624 vehicles of the classes of C200, C250, C300, GLC 250 4MATIC, and GLC 300 4MATIC manufactured from September 2015 to February 2017 are subject to the recall.These cars will be summoned from May 14, 2018 to September 9, 2020.Meanwhile, A-Class, C-Class, GLC, V-Class, VITO, GLA, and B-Class vehicles produced from November 2011 to July 2017 will be repaired from May 14, 2018 to December 31, 2022.The cars will be examined and repaired free of charge at Mercedes-Benz Vietnam dealers and authorised service centres nationwide.-VNA